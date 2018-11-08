Shelburne Muskies hammer Shallow Lake in impressive hometown shutout

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies pulled off a big win when they hosted the Shallow Lake Crushers in front of a hometown crowd at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday (Nov.3) night.

It was a big late game effort for the Muskies.

The teams played a rough and tough first period but neither team was able to score and the teams went to the dressing room with a 0-0 tie.

Returning for the second frame, the Shelburne did a lot of damage scoring six unanswered second period goals that pretty much ended the game for the Crushers.

With a big lead heading into the final 20 minutes, the Muskies managed to place one more to the back the Shallow Lake net to make it a 7-0 win for the night.

It was the second shut-out in a row for Muskies goalie Eddy Davey.

Muskies goals came from Nick Hodgson for two, Tyle McCallum, Chris Greer, Kris Dobinson, Luke Richardson, and Josh Sguigna.

The win moves the Shelburne team to a 3-2 record for the season.

Next up for the Muskies is a road trip to Ripley on Saturday, November 10, to take on the Wolves.

The Muskies will be back on home ice on Saturday, November 17, when they will host the Mapleton-Minto 81s at the CDRC.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

