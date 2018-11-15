Come to the Parade and Shop with Santa

November 15, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By Marni Walsh

The Shelburne Business Improvement Area (BIA) will sponsor the annual Santa Claus Parade again this year with the first float scheduled to head downtown at 5pm on December 1st. Only this year, Santa has decided to give his reindeer a day off so he can fly into town in a brand new 2019 Ford F-150.

“The float for Santa and his crew has been graciously provided by Trillium Ford,” says BIA Vice Chair Jodi Jones of Being in Balance.

This year, the BIA has made it easier than ever to be a part of the festivities. There is no fee, no theme, and all forms of transportation are accepted as float entries, including walking, or driving trucks, trailers, and cars, including Santa’s Ford.

Jodi Jones says the BIA will have walkers, and hopefully Council members, handing out candy to kids along the route. The Shelburne BIA Executive members who have organized the event include, Ed Crewson as Chair, Jodi Jones as Vice Chair, AJ Cavey as Secretary, Melissa Hooper as Treasurer, and Dan Sample representing Council.

Prior to the parade, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., families can get free photos with Santa in Jack Downing Park, sponsored by Royal LePage.

The big kick off to Christmas will start early in the day with the Kinette Club of Shelburne hosting “Shopping with Santa” at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre from 10am to 3pm.

Kinette President Cherie Sample says, “Children will be able to experience the holiday spirit of giving, by finding that special gift for Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa or that special person in their family in our Elf Shop. Parents can shop local vendors at their leisure, while kids are escorted through the Kids’ Gift Shop by their own personal Elf Shopper.” The Kinettes thank the Shelburne Scout volunteers for making this possible.

“Tickets used to purchase each gift in the Kids’ Gift Shop cost $2, with all proceeds going to the Shelburne Christmas Hampers,” says Ms. Sample. “Kinette volunteers will be wrapping the purchases, so the gift can be kept a surprise.”

Refreshments will be available for sale at the Kinette Kitchen from 12 noon till 2 pm, when Santa will arrive for free photos. Christmas Cards for seniors will be available for spreading Christmas love and cheer.

The Kinettes are still accepting donations of small gifts for the Elf Shop. Those who wish to donate, please contact Cherie Sample at 519-939-1617. There are still a few vendor tables available – please contact Lindsay Wegener 519-216-0936. To registration to participate in the Santa Claus Parade email:inf@shelburnebia.ca

