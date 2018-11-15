Centre Dufferin’s Co-op corner

November 15, 2018 · 0 Comments

This week Nicole Collier, Tianna McKenzie, and Morgan Rutledge from Centre Dufferin District High School share a little bit about their experience and how Shelburne Physiotherapy Centre is contributing to their and our community’s future.

Shelburne Physiotherapy Centre is a healthcare/rehabilitation facility that provides care and treatment for people dealing with injuries. They provide a variety of services such as laser therapy, massage therapy, paediatrics, and acupuncture. Owner/Physiotherapist David Egbert’s goal is to have you walking out of the clinic after your treatments have ended, and being able to perform to the best of your abilities.

Within their placement, the girls assist clients by taking them through their exercises, setting up the T.E.N.S. units, and performing ultrasounds. They make themselves helpful to the staff by also doing tasks like filing, pulling charts, answering the phone, making debit/credit transactions, and retrieving heat/ice packs. All three agree that one of the best parts about completing their co-op at Shelburne Physio is that they have the opportunity to absorb a huge amount of new learning by observing, listening and doing.

Nicole, Tianna and Morgan have identified a variety of occupations that are closely connected to being a Physiotherapist. These include: Athletic Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Health Care Aids, Physiotherapist Assistants, Nurses, Massage Therapists, Personal Trainers, Kinesiologists, and Rehabilitation Assistant.

David Egbert is part of DAFHT (Dufferin Area Family Health Team) through which every year he can award a patient in need a ticket that provides them with one physiotherapy assessment and five treatments for free. Shelburne Physio Centre also provides ministry-funded therapy under OHIP for patients under 18 or over 65 years of age, and for those who are post-surgical. Mr. Egbert is also a member of Coplay, which provides education on Concussion Management and Protection for coaches, parents, and youth athletes.

Readers Comments (0)