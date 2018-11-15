Dufferin OPP offer winter driving tips

Media Release

(DUFFERIN COUNTY, ON) – On Friday November 9, 2018 people living in the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) area woke up to find snowfall in the afternoon and forecast of more snow over the next few days .

Every year the first snowfall brings with it the excitement of winter activities. Unfortunately the winter weather also brings a significant increase in Motor Vehicle Collisions.

With the increased risk of having a collision police would like to pass along some safety tips when involved in a collision. If involved in a collision on the Highway do not get out of the vehicle unless it is completely safe to do so given all the circumstances e.g. location, lighting, number of vehicles involved, weather conditions. Please call emergency services if you do not feel safe at the accident scene. Often time people looking are a bigger risk to safety than the initial ac! cident. If you are waiting for emergency responders and are staying in your vehicle, wear your seat belt.

Some more winter driving tips include:

Have snow tires installed on your vehicle(s).

• Carry an emergency assistance kit.

• Keep the vehicle full with fuel.

• Keep cellular phones charged.

• Let someone know your route and estimated time of arrival.

• Get re-acquainted with winter road conditions, take your time and reduce speeds when inclement weather hits.

• Brush the snow off your vehicle and lights so you have visibility.

• Make sure your wipers are working and you have extra windshield wiper fluid.

The Highway Traffic Act (HTA) requires every person that is directly or indirectly involved in a collision where persons are injured or the apparent damage exceeds a combined total of $2,000 to property, that the collision is reported to Police forthwith.

There are a few exceptions where Police will be dispatched to the scene. Police will attend any collision:

• Where there is injury or death.

• Criminal activity is suspected e.g. Impaired driving, stolen vehicle.

• Federal, Provincial or Municipal vehicles are involved.

• Vehicles Transporting Dangerous Goods.

• Damage to private, municipal or highway property.

• Collisions involving transports, pedestrians, cyclists, railways and school busses.

• Collisions involving 2 vehicles where someone has left the scene.

• When public safety is an issue.

If you are involved in a collision where the value appears to exceed $2,000 and is does not fall under the exceptions listed, you are encouraged to call the nearest OPP Communications Centre toll free at 1-888-310-1122. Here are a few details you should know. Exchange information with the other drivers. Copy down driver licence information, insurance details, licence plate detail, make and model of! their vehicle, witness information, and any other significant details you want to remember. Document this information and make it available to the police. Make sure to see all the documents and do not take their word for it

Please be careful this winter and take the extra time to get to your destination safely. Taking a few extra minutes could save hours, money and injuries.

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Contact: Provincial Cst. Paul Nancekivell, Media Officer.

Phone: (519)-943-3838

