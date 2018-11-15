Police news

Shelburne Police Service charges Guelph man for Over 80

November 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Written By Marni Walsh

On November 4th, 2018 while conducting radar enforcement a Shelburne Police officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.  Radar readings confirmed the officer’s observations.  The officer initiated a traffic stop and was met by a male driver.  After a discussion with the driver the officer became suspicious that the male had consumed alcohol.  The male driver participated in a roadside test for alcohol which he failed.  The male driver was then taken to the Shelburne police station where he failed subsequent tests.  As a result, 29 year old Anthony Baker of Guelph was charged with driving a motor vehicle with more than 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Baker had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

A court date has been set for the end of November in Orangeville where Anthony Baker will answer to the allegations against him.

         

