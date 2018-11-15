CDDHS Royals seniors end season with a two point loss

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School senior girls basketball team are done for the season after taking a heartbreaking two-point loss in their District 4 semi-final game against Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles from Fergus on Thursday, November 8.

As the higher seed the Royals hosted the game in their home gym at CDDHS.

The Royals had a stellar season finishing as the top school in the District 4 standings with an 8-2 record.

The Eagles arrived at the semi-final as the number four seed in the District.

It was tough battle right from the start as both squads put on their A-game for this match-up.

The Eagles had a two point lead near the end of the third quarter but the Royals turned it up a notch in the fourth closing the gap then tying the game at 23 on a 3-point shot from Brooke Rutledge with four minutes left on the clock.

With time running out and the Royals behind by three points, Kayla Skorski got a point on a free throw to leave the CDDHS team just two points out with less than two minutes left on the clock.

They had a strong final push but could not get the needed basket and had to settle for a 28-26 loss to end the season.

“It was pretty close. I think we did really well on the transition on defence and offence, “ said Royals wing, Ally Sodoma after the game. “If we worked a little harder maybe we could have picked up that extra point.”

It was a disappointing loss for the team after working so hard all season, but you only get one shot in the playoffs.

“I thought we were going to battle back but we came up short there,” said coach Matt Barlow. “We finished in first in the season and played hard. We had some good practices and it was good committed group of girls on the team. At the end of the day the shot has to go in to win the day.”

The team from Emmanuel Christian High School will now go on to faces the Westside Secondary School Thunder in Orangeville in the District 4 championship game.

