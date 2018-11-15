CDDHS juniors going to District 4 championship

Written by Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior girls basketball team will vie for the District 4 championship after winning their semi-final game 53-13 over the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles from Fergus.

The win came on the Royals home court on Thursday, November 8.

Starting strong, the Royals took an early lead then kept up the pressure for the entire game for the win.

The Royals have had a stellar year going undefeated for the season.

In eight games, the Royals scored 349 points – that’s an average of 44 points per game.

They allowed only 125 points against all year.

The CDDHS squad started off the season with a 28-11 win on September 24.

From there their scoring ability got better as the season progressed.

On October 1, they hit a season high of 67 points in a game against Westside Secondary School.

In the championship game the Royals will be up against the second place Wellington Heights Secondary School.

As the top seed, the Royals will host the championship game on their home court.

The District 4 championship game was slated for Tuesday, November 13, with results not available at press time.

