Shelburne Library News

November 22, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Silent Auction & Book Sale- Saturday, November 24th (10:00 am – 3:45 pm)

We have just acknowledged the tremendous support of the community for the 2018 Garden of Remembrance and we are on to the next event which is always a great success because of the generosity and great support of our community. This year is better than ever, as we display in advance  all the beautiful and very unique items available this Saturday.

The funds generated go directly into the purchase of new materials for our collection so please come out and support this event by doing some special holiday shopping.

Teen Scene:

Here’s a list of our upcoming events:

Thursday, November 29th, 6:00-7:00pm- Book Club. Tuesday, December 4th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting. Thursday, December 6th, 3:30-4:30pm- Writer’s Café. Tuesday, December 11th, 4:00-5:00pm- Gingerbread House Decoration Competition (registration required)

Children`s Programs

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – This is a drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under.

PAWS TO READ: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Drop in for lots of fun building challenges.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories!

Upcoming Children’s Events

Carolyn j. Morris will be visiting our library on Friday, November 30th at 10:30 am. She will be singing, reading some of her stories, and making a special craft with us. Register early as there are limited spaces.

The library will be hosting Wintertime Slime on Saturday, December 8th,

2018 from 1-2 pm. We will be creating three types of winter and holiday- themed slime. This group is open to children ages 6-12 years old. Sign up today, limited spaces available!

         

