Christian Perspectives: Let’s celebrate, it’s Christmas time!

November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments

As we approach the final weeks to Christmas, boys and girls everywhere are stressed out as they try to be good. Many of them are chatting a lot about the most popular toy or video game. Some are making lists to hand out to family or Santa Claus. Parents are planning meals, decorations and shopping. Calendars are filling up with events, parties and other social gatherings. It’s called the most wonderful time of the year. In fact, many of us will experience joy at this time of year.

Having friends and family take time out to appreciate each other with gifts and with their visits is exciting and fun.

At Jesus’s birth, the angel announced: ” I bring you good news which shall bring joy to all people”. People of all ages, cultures and countries celebrate Christmas. The joy of Jesus’s birth is about Him giving his life to save us all. It is joy in life and in eternity. Happiness and security is knowing that He wants the best for us. This joy is proclaimed to touch everyone regardless of whether or not we are spiritual. Joy to the world.

Every year, we are bombarded with ads, store signs, sales and huge crowds, shopping. Each year, we are reminded to not lose focus on the reason for the season…and we should not. People celebrate in their own way at this time of year. So, let’s not be judgmental of those who focus on making others happy by spending on gifts or those who shop like crazy. When we give, in general…including the giving of Christmas gifts, we perform an act that is very God-like. God is a giver, He loves a cheerful giver, He loved the world (without restriction to good people) that He gave His Son at Christmas.

So too, let us encourage the act of giving and let us celebrate the newborn saviour. Our celebration can include singing carols, Christmas potlucks, concerts or worship services. Let our celebration be visible in as many ways as possible so others will pause to think about Jesus. Jesus said (Matt 5:16): “Let your light so shine before people that they may see the good you do, and glorify God in heaven.

Pastor Gavin Sullivan

Primrose Christian Church

Readers Comments (0)