Ontario Provincial Police provides winter driving tips

November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments

People living in the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) area have recently been reacquainted with Old Man Winter himself, with multiple snow falls over the past two weeks.

Every year the first snowfall brings with it the excitement of winter activities. Unfortunately the winter weather also brings a significant increase in Motor Vehicle Collisions.

With the increased risk of having a collision police would like to pass along some safety tips when involved in a collision. If you are involved in a collision on the Highway do not get out of the vehicle unless it is completely safe to do so given all the circumstances, e.g. location, lighting, number of vehicles involved, and weather conditions.

Please call emergency services if you do not feel safe at the accident scene. Often people looking are a bigger risk to safety than the initial accident. If you are waiting for emergency responders and are staying in your vehicle, wear your seat belt.

Some more winter driving tips include:

– Have snow tires installed

– Carry an emergency assistance kit.

– Keep the vehicle full with fuel.

– Keep cellular phones charged.

– Let someone know your route and estimated time of arrival.

– Get re-acquainted with winter road conditions, take your time and reduce speeds when inclement weather hits.

– Brush the snow off your vehicle and lights so you have visibility.

– Make sure your wipers are working and you have extra windshield wiper fluid.

The Highway Traffic Act (HTA) requires every person that is directly or indirectly involved in a collision where persons are injured or the apparent damage exceeds a combined total of $2,000 to property, that the collision is reported to police forthwith.

There are a few exceptions where police will be dispatched to the scene. Police will attend any collision:

– Where there is injury or death.

– Criminal activity is suspected e.g. Impaired driving, stolen vehicle.

– Federal, Provincial or Municipal vehicles are involved.

– Vehicles are transporting dangerous goods.

– Damage to private, municipal or highway property.

– Collisions involving transports, pedestrians, cyclists, railways and school buses.

– Collisions involving two vehicles where someone has left the scene.

If you are involved in a collision where the value appears to exceed $2,000 and is does not fall under the exceptions listed, you are encouraged to call the nearest OPP Communications Centre toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Here are a few details you should know. Exchange information with the other drivers. Copy down driver licence information, insurance details, licence plate detail, make and model of their vehicle, witness information, and any other significant details you want to remember. Document this information and make it available to the police. Make sure to see all the documents and do not take their word for it

Please be careful this winter and take the extra time to get to your destination safely. Taking a few extra minutes could save hours, money and injuries.

Driver clocked at 100 km/h over limit

Dufferin OPP were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 in Melancthon Township Monday (Nov. 19) when the officers observed a Hyundai sport utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle entered the radar zone at close to 200 km/h and was locked in at 185 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

Police initiated a traffic stop. The 28-year-old male driver from Shelburne was charged with stunt driving and had his vehicle towed and driver’s licence seized for seven days. He will appear in an Orangeville court at a later date to answer to the charge.

Rash of wrong-way drivers

A rash of incidents involving a vehicle travelling the wrong way on a highway or road has the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raising awareness about what drivers should do when encountering a vehicle travelling the wrong way towards oncoming traffic.

Between October 5 and November 5, the OPP responded to 25 reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way. A collision occurred in five of the incidents and two people lost their lives in two of the crashes. Twelve charges have been laid so far in five of the incidents, two of which are driving while ability impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

There were 182 wrong-way vehicle incidents on OPP-patrolled roads last year (2017) and 207 so far this year (2018).

When drivers encounter a vehicle travelling the wrong way towards oncoming traffic, they should immediately and safely pull over to the side of the road, call 9-1-1 and provide their location, a description of the vehicle and the licence plate number if possible.

The OPP is reminding drivers to pay full attention to the road and observe all directional signage, especially when driving on busy, multi-lane highways

