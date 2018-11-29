Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

November 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

Student: Brandon Donnelly

Placement: Stone & Land Artisan

This week Brandon Donnelly from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his Co-op experience and how Stone & Land Artisan is contributing to our community’s future.

Stone and Land Artisan is a local general contracting company owned and operated by Tyler Pinkney. They specialize in masonry and landscaping and lately has also been taking on interior and exterior renovation jobs. Tyler and his crew are dedicated to providing quality and class on every work site and strive to exceed customer expectations. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this amazing group of guys and look forward to seeing them continue to build.

My participation as a General Construction Labourer has been phenomenal and a great learning experience on what the general contracting business all involves. Tyler and his team have helped me improve my knowledge of the trades and have created a great foundation for my start into the workforce. Some of the tasks I have been assigned consist of refacing brick, wood working, landscaping, and job site organization. Hard work and a willingness to learn on the sites have allowed me to further develop great teamwork and problem solving skills.

Every day is a new opportunity for me to complete a variety of tasks. Some of the new jobs we have recently done have consisted of fireplaces, flooring, painting, and bathrooms, which is typical for this time of year. In the warmer months they get more jobs such as outdoor fireplaces, pools, refacing brick, and installing interlock.

My Co-op experience has been very valuable in teaching me the importance of being on time and prepared to work. I would strongly recommend coop to any student who wants to get an early start to their career. Thank you Tyler for this fantastic opportunity, and Mr. Greenfield and Mrs. Van Der Wal for setting me up with this experience.

