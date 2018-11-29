Three arrested, one more sought after theft spree in town

Back in September, Shelburne Police warned the public to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight, after they received a rash of calls about people’s unlocked vehicles being rummaged through two nights in a row. Many of the cars had items such as cash, credit cards, and cellphones stolen.

Shelburne Police launched an extensive investigation into these property crimes. The investigation included canvassing for and obtaining home security video, as well as business security video from the stores in Shelburne, Orangeville and Brampton where some of the stolen credit and debit cards were used to purchase items. Officers interviewed numerous home and vehicle owners, as well as business owners and employees. Shelburne Police also obtained records and documents in regards to the usage of the stolen cards.

The investigation revealed that these four suspects had committed the same type of crimes in various other areas in Southern Ontario, including Peel Region, Halton Region, Toronto, and York Region. Further it was learned that the car these suspects used to commit the property crimes in Shelburne on the 18th and 19th of September, was stolen the day before in Markham.

Shelburne Police reached out to these other police services which helped confirm the identity of the suspects, and helped all these regions solve dozens of property crimes in their areas. Shelburne Police prepared a search warrant for one of the suspect’s homes in Brampton, which not only revealed evidence of the crimes connected to Shelburne, but also crimes committed in Halton and Peel Region.

To date, three of the four suspects have been arrested and charged by Shelburne Police. Shelburne Police continues to seek the fourth suspect.

The three accused men are 19 year old Manjit Gill, 19 year old Ghogeish Neethyrajah, and 18 year old Navaneet Sohal; all from Brampton. These three accused face a total of 75 charges with Shelburne Police alone. The Criminal Code charges include multiple counts of: Theft Under $5000.00, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000.00, Theft of Credit Cards, Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards, Attempted Theft, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.00.

“Although this slew of property crimes was not violent in nature, it affected dozens of people of the Shelburne community”, states Sgt Paul Neumann. “Not only did this cause loss of property, grief, and a hassle for the victims; it invaded the victim’s (and their families) comfort and feeling of safety at their own homes”. “Hopefully seeing that the suspects have to answer to these allegations at court provides some renewed comfort for the victims”.

The three charged men have first appearance court dates at the Orangeville Court House in late November to answer to these allegations.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Amaranth man charged with

impaired driving

While on general patrol shortly after midnight on Wednesday November 22nd, a Shelburne Police officer became quickly concerned about how a sedan was being driven erratically on the roadway, and further failed to stop for a stop sign. The officer pulled over the vehicle and it quickly became apparent that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and returned to the Shelburne Police station for further testing. The breath tests obtained at the station indicate that the driver had more than 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result of the investigation, 30 year old Derek Bonnell of Amaranth was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs Alcohol; both criminal charges. Further he was charged with Disobey Stop Sign –Fail to Stop under the Highway Traffic Act, and Drive Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor Readily Available under the Liquor Licence Act.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for 7 days, and his licence suspended for 90 days. He was provided a court date in early December to answer to the allegations.

“Please don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol”, encourages Sgt Paul Neumann. “It is a dangerous gamble with very serious consequences – potentially much more serious than getting caught and charged by police. You could seriously hurt or even kill someone”.

Sgt Neumann continued, “If you observe possible impaired driving, or know of someone who is driving under the influence, call 9-1-1 right away. Please help make our roads safe for everyone”.

