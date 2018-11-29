Tough weekend for Shelburne Muskies who record back-to-back defeats

November 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It wasn’t the weekend they were hoping for.

The Shelburne Muskies took back to back losses in their home game against Ripley then on the road against Tavistock.

The losses leave the Shelburne team with a .500 record after ten games – still a respectable showing this season.

On Saturday (Nov. 24) the hometown fans packed into the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre to see the Muskies take on the first place Ripley Wolves.

The Wolves opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first period, the followed up with another unanswered goal in the second.

The Muskies didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final frame when Josh Sguigna got the only Muskies marker of the night.

The final was a 5-1 win for the Wolves.

The following day the Shelburne team travelled to Tavistock to take on the Royals.

Coming out flat in the first period the Muskies found themselves trailing 4-1 at the end of the period.

The only first period Shelburne goal came from Ryan Hunter.

After the break, the team returned with a renewed effort and closed the gap to make it a 5-4 game, but the Royals got two late period goals to take a three goal lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Second period Muskies goals came from Nick Hodgson, Luke Richardson, and Jeff Noseworthy.

Richardson got his second goal of the night on a wrap-around in the third period.

A final empty net goal from the Royals ended the night with an 8-5 loss for the Muskies.

The Ripley Wolves are currently leading the League with a 9-2 record and 18 points.

They are followed by the Clinton Radars with 16 points.

The Petrolia Squires are tied in third place with the Mapleton-Minto 81’s with 15 points.

The Muskies will be playing their next home game in Grand Valley on Saturday, December 1.

Game time is 8:30 p.m.

They will be back at the CDRC on Saturday, December 8, to host the Lucknow Lancers.

That game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

