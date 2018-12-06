Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

December 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

Student: Madison Wall

Placement: Shelburne Public Library

This week Madison Wall from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how the Shelburne Public Library is contributing to her and our community’s future.

As a Library Assistant, some of my jobs include circulation (check in/check out), shelving, shelf reading/weeding, helping with events and programs, assisting patrons in a variety of ways, and more. I have also been taught how to cover books, use the library cataloging system, understand the Dewey Decimal System, and other practical and useful skills.

There are multiple other jobs involved and associated with libraries. Some of these include organizing authors and public speakers whose works are featured on our shelves to present to crowds in the library. Less obvious jobs include technicians, creative project managers, accountants, and publishers. All of these jobs are vital to the upkeep and continuation of a library.

The Shelburne Public Library provides a safe and welcoming place for anyone to learn, relax, research, read, and more, and is completely free of charge. Libraries fall under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Sport, which makes the Shelburne Public Library and most activities/programs linked to it free to enjoy. The programs provided are fun and there are options for all ages– from infants to elderly and everyone in between, there is something for everyone. These programs emphasize accessibility to resources for everyone, which are just some of the ways that the Shelburne Public Library contributes to the community.

The Shelburne Public Library contributes to Shelburne’s education as a place of indiscriminate access to multiple resources, including online, in person, audiobooks, and more. It is a staple of community and togetherness, a place where everyone is free to come and meet, and provides access to education and entertainment.

Readers Comments (0)