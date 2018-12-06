Shelburne Police respond to house fire in community

December 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

Shortly before 1pm on Monday (Dec. 3) Shelburne Police responded to a house fire together with the Shelburne and District Fire Department, and Dufferin County Paramedic Services. Orangeville Fire Department also attended to assist with the significant blaze.

When emergency services arrived, the house was already mostly engulfed in flames. Fire fighters were able to douse the large blaze relatively quickly; however the house suffered severe damage.

All occupants got out of the house. However a few suffered some injuries. They were treated in hospital and released shortly after.

Due to the seriousness of this fire, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the investigation. This joint investigation is in its preliminary stages, and establishing the final cause of the fire may take some time.

“Any fire that causes this much damage is treated seriously and needs to be investigated fully. Shelburne Police will not speculate at this early stage in the investigation whether foul play is suspected or not”, states Sgt Paul Neumann. “Most importantly, we are thankful that injuries were not more serious.”

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Mono resident pleads guilty to burning during a fire ban

A Mono property owner pleaded guilty in Orangeville court last week to two counts of burning in contravention of the Town of Mono fire bylaw. He was charged with one count of burning during a fire ban and one count of not having the required equipment and resources available to extinguish a fire in relation to an open fire on his Highway 10 property on July 12, during a County-wide fire ban.

Shelburne Fire Department responded to the property twice, once on July 8th and again on July 12th. On the first visit, Shelburne & District Fire Chief Brad Lemaich ordered Lakhwant Sidhu to extinguish an open fire. Chief Lemaich responded to the property again four days later, during which time a County-wide fire ban had been put in place, to find that Mr. Sidhu was not only burning during the ban but that there was no means for him to extinguish the fire.

Mr. Sidhu was fined $300 on each count plus a Victim Fine Surcharge and court costs, for a total of $730.

Mono is currently served by four fire departments and has a comprehensive fire bylaw to regulate burning which can be found on the Town’s website. A fire permit is required before burning. People can apply for a permit online and are required to acknowledge they understand and will abide by the rules and will be subject to fines for contravening the bylaw.

OPP’s Festive RIDE campaign launched

Heading into the first Festive RIDE campaign since the legalization of non-medical cannabis, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers that they are as prepared to deal with drug-impaired drivers over the holidays as those who are alcohol-impaired.

So far this year (2018), alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the deaths of 39 people on OPP-patrolled roads.

From January 1 to mid-October 2018, (the OPP’s latest data) the OPP laid more than 6,700 impaired driving charges across the province, 283 of which were impaired by drugs.

“Drivers who consume cannabis and think they can avoid detection by the OPP need to think again. The OPP has a strong set of tools and skills that enable them to take drug and alcohol-impaired drivers off our roads. Whether a person is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, impaired is impaired. Both forms are dangerous, serious criminal offences and they carry similar penalties,” said Interim Deputy Commissioner Rose DiMarco, Provincial Commander of Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

“Make no mistake – just because recreational cannabis has been legalized doesn’t mean you can drive while under the influence,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. “Driving impaired – whether from drugs or alcohol – remains a serious criminal offence. I want to assure the public that police officers across the province have received the training they need to identify drug-impaired drivers and will continue to keep roads and highways safe.”

Readers Comments (0)