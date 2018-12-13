‘Thankful Together’ Soup Haus to serve Christmas Day dinner in the community

December 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Christmas Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and as such it will be free dinner as usual courtesy of Soup Haus at Trinity United Church in Shelburne.

“Our commitment to Soup Haus is to serve every Tuesday year round,” says Troupe Adore owner and founder of Soup Haus, Sohayla Smith. “Holidays don’t change the need for the complimentary service we provide – it feels almost more important to do it on days like Christmas Day.”

Ms. Smith says, “Christmas is a time of joy in celebration of the birth of Christ, but also of hardship and loneliness for some, and if we can make someone feel loved, welcome, and well fed, then our job is well done.”

The December 25th Soup Haus dinner is sponsored by Compass Church Shelburne Kids Zone @ Heritage Festival. “Soup Haus strives to bring the community together in an effort to lovingly care for each other,” says Sohayla Smith, “hand in hand with our partners, sponsors, and volunteers. The season to give isn’t just at Christmastime – we have the opportunity every day of our lives to positively affect those around us.”

Along with Compass Church, Soup Haus has many partners, sponsors and donors generously sponsoring their efforts throughout the year, including, their location partner Trinity United Church, Giving Table sponsor Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank, GVM Integration Inc., Shelburne Transporter, Literary Ladies Collingwood, Primrose Park, Museum of Dufferin, TFS Roofing Systems, Spaw-fect Grooming, Cassie Elchorn, Oatman’s, the Kinette Club of Shelburne, and produce sponsor ta’Pisani Farms.

Sohayla Smith says her organization’s philosophy is “We always have more than enough to give – sometimes we feel like we don’t, but each and every one of us has plenty to offer. We give what we feel we can, when we are able to, in a way that we are comfortable doing so. What we give can be as simple as time, attention, supper, a greeting, respect, conversation, acceptance, and a smile – and it is often worth so much more than we realize to the recipient.”

Ms. Smith refers to John 6:35-37: Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty. But as I told you, you have seen me and still you do not believe. All those the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never drive away. “I think that says it all,” she says, “We welcome everyone. We pay everyone equal respect.”

“Supper will be a beautiful and plentiful feast of turkey and roasts, mashed potatoes, gravy, Yorkshire pudding, veggies, eggnog, gingerbread, cakes, and cookies galore, served with coffee, tea, and an extra helping of love. There will be a little gift under the tree for each dinner guest as well, to make Christmas extra bright.”

Reservations are requested for this supper and guests are asked to make them well in advance so Soup Haus volunteers can prepare – ideally by December 21st. Reservation by website contact form: www.souphaus.ca; reservation by email: souphausrestaurant@gmail.com; reservation by facebook: www.facebook.com/souphausrestaurant; reservation by phone: 519-217-2151 (please leave a message stating reservation for Christmas Supper, first name, and number of guests with a call back number.)

However, Ms. Smith says, “We always prepare for a few last minute guests, and walkins are never turned away, especially not for Christmas dinner.”

Soup Haus Christmas dinner will be served free to guests on Tuesday, December 25th from 6-8pm in the Trinity United Church basement gallery. The dinner will be accompanied by a beautiful display, including a Christmas tree, lights and festive table décor.

Readers Comments (0)