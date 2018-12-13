Consulting firm gaffe

December 13, 2018

Your recent article “Consulting group identifies 12 ‘big moves’ to revitalize Shelburne” compelled me to write you a few words.

One assumes that when a consulting firm is hired, they have expertise and knowledge not available to the municipal staff. One also feels that the firm would discuss issues with the municipal staff. To make recommendations based on erroneous information about the existence of a truck bypass shows that neither of the above statements were correct in this case. We moved to the area in 83 and people were calling for a bypass then. To not know that one doesn’t exist says a lot about the firm that presented the report.

Secondly, a recommendation was made to enhance Main Street by “…narrowing the sidewalk areas”. The minimum width of a sidewalk in my opinion should allow two couples to pass each other without anyone having to give way. There are enough items blocking sidewalks already that pedestrians often walk in single file around a chicane of sandwich boards, utility poles etc.

My recommendation, make your sidewalks pedestrian friendly.

Hugh Molesworth

Amaranth resident

