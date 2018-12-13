Letters

Consulting firm gaffe

December 13, 2018   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Your recent article “Consulting group identifies 12 ‘big moves’ to revitalize Shelburne” compelled me to write you a few words.  

One assumes that when a consulting firm is hired, they have expertise and knowledge not available to the municipal staff.  One also feels that the firm would discuss issues with the municipal staff.  To make recommendations based on erroneous information about the existence of a truck bypass shows that neither of the above statements were correct in this case.  We moved to the area in 83 and people were calling for a bypass then.  To not know that one doesn’t exist says a lot about the firm that presented the report.  

Secondly, a recommendation was made to enhance Main Street by “…narrowing the sidewalk areas”.  The minimum width of a sidewalk in my opinion should allow two couples to pass each other without anyone having to give way.  There are enough items blocking sidewalks already that pedestrians often walk in single file around a chicane of sandwich boards, utility poles etc.  

My recommendation, make your sidewalks pedestrian friendly.

Hugh Molesworth

Amaranth resident

NAME HERE

COMMUNITY HERE



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Thankful Together’ Soup Haus to serve Christmas Day dinner in the community

Written By MARNI WALSH Christmas Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and as such it will be free dinner as usual courtesy of Soup ...

HatsOnDufferin & Shelburne Police partner up to keep community warm

HatsOnDufferin is a non-profit organization whose goal is to ensure that every child, person, and family within our community has a hat to keep warm ...

Shelburne Solstice and Services this Christmas season

Written By MARNI WALSH Trinity United Church in Shelburne is just one of many local churches offering solstice and services this Christmas.  Trinity begins the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support