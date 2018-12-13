Ninth annual Fall Classic Police Tournament takes over Honeywood

December 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

There was a full day of action on the ice at Honeywood arena during the ninth annual Fall Classic Police Hockey Tournament held on Thursday, December 6.

Around 50 hockey players including police officers and friends came out for the event which featured a full day of hockey while raising money for several local good causes.

Officers from Dufferin and Peel Region played on different teams.

“This tournament is a fundraising effort for Community Safety Partners and several other causes,” explained organizer Detective Constable Mark Taylor of the OPP. “We’ve been partnered up with this organization for nine years.”

Community Safety Partners operated several programs in the region.

“We cover Dufferin, Caledon, and Alliston,” explained executive director, Sue Snider. “Our child safety programs in schools are in most Ontario schools. “We do road safety, child protection and safety, and internet safety programs.”

The tournament also raises funds for other local programs and this year they will also be assisting an officer who has become ill.

“We’re donating to the the Shelburne Food Bank as well as donating to the family of an officer who has become ill due to cancer,” Detective Constable Taylor said. “We’ll be giving some money to his family to help with snow removal and things like that. The tournament is strictly for charity. There’s no winners or losers.”

While players on the ice were skating in support of the event, there was still a lot of talent on display as the teams battled it out throughout the day.

The tournament is fortunate to have the support of several local sponsors. AIR-fx Heating and Air Conditioning (Leo and Janet Rooyakkers), Geo Thermal – Geo Carriers (Mike Wallace), Andrew Adams, Ontario Provincial Police Association, Shelburne Foodland (Sandy Bell), Champ Burger (Stan Dimakos), Jamison and Son’s Roofing, Rotomill, Abflex Rubber Inc. (Kirk Angel), The High Rise Group of Toronto, Molson’s Breweries, Creemore Springs, Huron Tractor (Chris Hare), Mansfield General Store, Sun Life Financial (Peter Quinlan), Northern Matt & Bridge, and Mike Fazackerley, all contributed to the success of the tournament.

Readers Comments (0)