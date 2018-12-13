CDDHS Royals juniors start season with huge push

December 13, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boys basketball team have moved into first place after a couple of convincing wins to start the season.

The Royals won their first game of the season 64-32 over Erin District High School on Thursday, November 28.

Their first home game of the season on Monday, December 3, against Norwell District Secondary School turned into a blow-out by the time the first quarter ended with the Royals ahead by 35.

In the second half the CDDHS team was ahead by 59 points.

The final was an 82-17 win for Centre Dufferin.

“It was a good game, a good team effort,” said Royals forward, Griffen Ladner. “We moved the ball a lot and played our plays – I think that was a major factor in why we won this game. We never let up on defence – ever.”

The team has a good solid core of talented aggressive players who know how to position themselves and set up plays.

“We knew we had a very strong team,” said coach Chris Sales. “We’ve got to work on some things. That team (Norwell), they’ve only had one practice. We’ve played three games – one exhibition and two regular season, that showed today. We got to work on our zone and got to try a few different things on defence. We went hard for the first quarter then after that, we said don’t run up the score. That’s good discipline. We were pressing and doing all the stuff we normally would do for the first quarter. Then we had different people bringing up the ball. We switched it up.”

The team finished up the week with a 67-17 win over Emmanuel Christian High School on Wednesday, December 5, to give them a 3-0 record.

The Royals had a December 12, game against Norwell District with results not available at press time.

The Centre Dufferin team will be back on their home court on Monday, January 14, to host Erin District High School.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)