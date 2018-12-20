Hanson case adjourned anew to Jan. 15

Michelle Hanson made her first personal appearance in Orangeville court this week as the case looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of three-year-old toddler Kaden Young continues.

In what was the third scheduled hearing at the Orangeville courthouse, Ms. Hanson simply stood in silence as defence lawyer Richard Allman requested the case be put over to the New Year. The presiding judge agreed, with a fourth hearing pencilled in for Jan. 15, 2019.

Mr. Allman indicated Ms. Hanson will make a decision at the next scheduled hearing regarding whether she wants to be tried to a judge or jury.

The OPP confirmed on Oct. 11 it had charged the 35-year-old Ms. Hanson with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death. Police would make no further comments regarding the allegations so as to not “compromise the integrity of future court proceedings”.

Young Kaden was lost at the minivan driven by his mother was pulled into the raging Grand River on Feb. 21. Ms. Hanson had apparently failed to stop at a road closure sign. Despite both having managed to escape the vehicle, Kaden was torn from his mother’s arms. It was later determined he had drowned in the icy waters. His body was finally pulled from the water on April 21.

