LP Stage Productions to return in January with ‘Shout’

December 20, 2018

Written By MARNI WALSH

LP Stage Productions will return to the Grace Tipling stage in January with Shout, a musical that just happens to be the first show the company ever performed in Shelburne in 2011. “It’s one I wanted to repeat because of the music,” says the “P” in LP, director Alison Port.

“We were looking for something with a small cast for adults,” says the director and Shout is just five women.” Ms. Port says the characters have “no names in the show, just colours and the show travels in time from 1960 to 1970. The girls experience all sorts of problems, laughs, tears, along the way and get the most dreadful advice from “Gwendolyn Holmes,” an advice columnist.

“Growing up in the 60’s with three older sisters,” Alison Port says, “We all played

Lulu, Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Sandy Shaw, and Cilla Black records non-stop. The 60’s had so many great female singers.” She says LP Stage Productions “finally found backing tracks for the show after searching for a couple of years.”

“The show is very funny, heart warming and sometimes sad,” says Ms. Port, “but

the journey is great, costumes are groovy and the choreography is ‘fab’.” The local cast includes, Sarah Alexander playing the Orange girl, Jennifer Payne playing the Yellow girl,

Alison Port playing the Green girl, Kristen Gamache playing the Blue girl and

Danielle Gamache playing the baby of the group, the Red girl. Chris Warzin

plays the guy who gets his marching orders from all the girls in “These boots

are made for Walking.” Brody Ireton, who just recently finished playing “Geppetto” in Pinocchio will be seen in silhouette as the advice columnist.

The cast has been learning the music by themselves at home and then putting it together at a rehearsal. A real challenge, as Ms. Port says the harmonies in the songs are not easy and the whole cast is in almost every scene and musical number. She says, Shelburne musical director, Noni Thomas, “has been keeping us on the track by coming to some of our rehearsals and directing us with the music. We are always thankful for her incredible talent and advice.”

Show dates for LP Stage Productions’ Shout are January 18th – 27th. Tickets are $18.00 for adults and $12.00 for students and seniors. The show does have mature content so parental discretion is advised. LP Stage Productions has co-ordinated a dinner and show deal for $45.00 with The Duffy. On the Saturday evening shows, LP invites you to “dig out your best 60’s costume for the chance to win a groovy prize.” Tickets are available online through Eventbrite, at the box office: 519-925-2600, or, with cash only, at the door of Grace Tipling Hall on performance dates.

