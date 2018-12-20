Shelburne Library News

December 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

Happy Holidays and all the best in the New Year. The Board and Staff of YOUR library wish all of you a very happy and healthy new year!

HOLIDAY HOURS

Our last open day is Sunday, December 23rd and we will re-open on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019

Make sure you have lots to read for the holidays by stocking up before Sunday. Remember however, YOUR library is open 24/7.

All regular Children and Teen programs will start again the week of January 14, 2019.

It has been a wonderful year of programming, and we are looking forward to seeing familiar and new faces throughout 2019! Watch our website and Facebook for details of lots of new events in the coming year

Children`s Programs:

Our ‘Tween the Pages Book Club begins in just over a month! Sign up now in the Children’s Library or by emailing children@shelburnelibrary.ca. This is a bi-weekly group on Fridays 3:30 – 4:30 pm for children ages 7-12. We will spend each week listening to our novel read aloud, and then working on activities that expand on what has been read.

The next Sleepy Story Time will be on Thursday December 20th, from 6:15pm – 7:15 pm. Snuggle up in your PJs and listen to an hour of stories in the children’s library. This Sleepy Story Time will be filled with stories about Santa and all things holiday and Christmas!

Books & Babies: Tuesdays, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Bundle up your little one and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group

full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm. This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. This month our builds have involved real snow and ice in the library!

SILENT AUCTION THANK YOU!

This year`s Silent Auction was the very best ever and once again we want to thank our donors and our supporters, who purchased items, for your incredible support. Watch for new and enhanced resources, books, magazines and digital resources made possible through your generosity.

NEW BOOKS:

Boxes and boxes of new books are arriving and we are busy putting all the new books out. This means you can stock up on lots of reading for the holidays.

Fiction:

Tangleweed and Brine by Deirdre Sullivan

Juror #3 by James Patterson

Past tense by Lee Child

The Christmas town by Donna VanLiere

Uneasy lies the crown by Tasha

Alexander

The Rain watcher by Tatiana De Rosnay

Through the darkest Europe by Harry

Turtledove

The Moscow sleepers by Stella Rimington

Nine perfect strangers by Liane Moriarty

Shattered mirror by Iris Johansen

Heads you win by Jeffrey Archer

A willing murder by Jude Deveraux

Non fiction:

World religions: a guide to the essentials

by Thomas A. Robinson

A matter of taste by Rebecca Tucker

Better Homes and Gardens new

cookbook

Canada’s public pension system made

simple by Lee Tang

Reverse Alzheimer’s disease naturally by

Michelle Honda

