Christian Perspectives: Jesus is the reason for the season

December 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

Christmas is a great time of the year for mankind. It is the time of the year that we celebrate the coming of a King; not just any king, but the King of kings, the God who created the universe. Matthew 1:23 says he is “Immanuel, God with us.” Now stop and let that sink in: God with us, God himself, walked as a man on earth in the form of Jesus Christ His Son! The Son of God came to earth as the son of man. Leaving the glory of heaven and all its splendor He came as the last Adam to recover all that the first Adam lost. The first Adam walked where there was only good, but turned to disobedience and evil. The last Adam, Jesus, walked where there was only evil, but chose to obey and only did what was good. Through Jesus’ life, God revealed to man the way to live in relationship with Him.

The coming of God to earth, will for ever be, the greatest demonstration of God’s love and nature. God loves mankind so much that He has chosen to make His dwelling place with us. The fact that Jesus was conceived of the Holy Spirit, born of a virgin, lived and walked the earth in its most corrupt an depraved state and yet remained true to His divine nature, is not only the greatest miracle ever, but is also the bridge between heavenly and earthly realms.

God came to us to compel us to seek Him. To me there is nothing more interesting and compelling as the creator himself. In Psalm 8:3-4, King David marveled about Him as I do today, “When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have ordained. What is man that you even are mindful of him, and the son of man that you visit him?” We must be really important to Him, that we capture the interest of His heart!

By coming as man, Jesus experienced and understands our hardships and our joys. His life gives us an example of how to live better lives here on earth; how to live in relationship with God. Not only did God show us His love by sending His Son to live as a man, but he willingly sent His one and only Son to die on the cross to take away our sin, shame, suffering and guilt. Wow, What love! It will take me an eternity to fathom the depths of such love.

So, this Christmas, take some time to ponder the truth of who Jesus Christ really is: Immanuel, God with us. Know that you are greatly loved by God.

May God richly bless you and your family this Christmas. Merry Christmas to you all.

From Rev.Gord Horsley and all the people here at Abiding Place Fellowship in Shelburne.

