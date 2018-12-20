Centre Dufferin Royals senior basketball team in first place

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team are in first place in the District 4 standings after averaging 79 points per game over their first four games of the season.

The Royals are a powerhouse this season with a winning average of 58 points over the four games.

They had their toughest outing of the year when they hosted Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines in the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, December 12.

The Wellington Heights team scored more points against the Royals than any team this season despite being in last place and winless for the year.

By the midway point in the third quarter the Royals had moved ahead 55-27 and showed no sign of letting up.

They kept driving to the hoop in the final quarter while keeping the Wolverines boxed to the outside.

The final was a 69 – 45 win for the Royals – their fourth in a row.

“We executed well,” said Royals forward Jaden Hamilton. “We moved the ball around and were able to get off some good shots. We had a lot of good three pointers. On defence, I think we were able to box them out. We had our hands up because they can shoot a three-pointer. As soon as the ball was up we tried to knock it down.”

Despite being solidly in first place, Jaden said the squad won’t let up or take any games for granted.

“These other teams won’t be easy, but we can play against them. We have a good team this year.”

Behind the Royals, Emmanuel Christian High School is in second place in the standings with a 3-1 record.

They are followed by Erin District High School with a 2-2 record and Norwell District Secondary School who are still looking for their first win.

This was the last game for the Royals before the Christmas break.

They will have one road game on January 9, against Norwell District.

Back on home court on Monday, January 14, they will host Emmanuel Christian.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

