Shelburne Library News: Kids Programs a plenty & new books

Teen Scene

It’s a New Year and the Teen Advisory Board has a lot of ideas for the Teens in our community! Our first meeting of the year was this past Tuesday, and lots of exciting ideas flowed. Keep your eyes open for our Teen calendar to be released shortly. You can keep up-to-date by following us on Facebook (/shelburnelibrary) and Twitter (@ShelburnePL)!

Children’s Programs

Regular programming will start next week with Books and Babies on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Paws to Read at 3:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, LEGO Club at 3:30 p.m. and our ever popular Storytime on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

NEW on Friday at 3:30 p.m. is our Book Club for children-ages 7 to 12. Pick up a brochure and see all the great books we have for reading this winter.

New Books

Ian Hamilton has done it again! His latest book, The Goddess of Yantai has just come in and should be available next week. Ava Lee does it again, out smarting and out fighting a gang determined to destroy her friend, the actress, Pang Fei’s career. The dark side of the film industry in China is revealed as they deal with serious threats and violence. No spoiler alert here; you will just have to read it yourself to see how Ava Lee fares after being slashed with a machete, ambushed by three of the largest thugs she has ever encountered and more…

A little sidebar for those of you who are classic film fans. We have purchased some classics and they should be available next week: Gone with the Wind, the original Mary Poppins, Citizen Kane, and Chicago. One of our library patrons highly recommends these and has been keen on us acquiring a few just to see how YOU enjoy them.

Fiction:

– The vanishing box by Elly Griffiths

– The pint of no return by Ellie Alexander

– The wanderer by Tim Pears

– Leverage in death by J.D Robb

– Nomad by James Swallow

– Shroud of eternity by Terry Goodkind

– Lost Lake by Emily Littlejohn

– Virgil Wander by Leif Enger

– Shallow grave by Karen Harper

– The other wife by Michael Robotham

– Texas hold’em edited by George R.R.

Martin

– Wild justice by Loren D. Estleman

Non fiction:

– Queen of the world by Robert Hardman

– God in the Qur’an by Jack Miles

– Seeking the fabled city by Allan Levine

– Chris beat cancer by Chris Wark

– The Battle of Arnhem by Antony Beevor

– In praise of blood: the crimes of the

Rwandan Patriotic Front by Judi Rever

– Erebus: one ship, two epic voyages, and

the greatest naval mystery of all time by

Michael Palin

