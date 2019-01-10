Christian Perspectives: Love was born in a manger

January 10, 2019 · 0 Comments

Christmas might be over but let us remember that love was born in a manger. People were busy shopping and thinking about what gifts they should buy as they wanted to show their love in some special way. May we not stop showing our love now that Christmas is over. Christmas is the season in which everything is lit up. Homes are decorated with all the trimmings of bright colourful lights, celebrating and reflecting what Christmas is all about. Jesus is the reason for celebrating Christmas, and all the lights symbolize that He is the Light of the world.

There was an excitement in the air, as if something special and supernatural was about to happen, because when we celebrate the birthday of Christ, the Holy Spirit is drawing all those who are seeking salvation in Him. This excitement should never leave us. God has made us to seek Him because we need His love, joy and peace. God sent His Son Jesus so that His children can have love, joy, and peace in their hearts as they believe in, and receive, Him.

Our world today isn’t much different from the one into which Jesus Our Savior, the Son of God, was born. At that time, political unrest, war, oppression, famine, much heartache, sickness and diseases were daily realities, just as they are now. The world is in a mess; all you hear and see on the news is violence, fighting, terror, rage, murders, family breakups, famines, poverty and immorality. Many people are just being lovers of themselves, letting go of all godly discipline and thinking nothing of hurting someone. It seems a human life doesn’t have much value today. It is so sad that people either don’t listen to, or don’t have, a godly conscience. The Bible, and even historians, tell us that the people of Jesus’ time were seeking for peace, praying for a political leader to come who would bring them security and love and restore the sense of purpose for life.

In the Scriptures, the prophet Isaiah spoke of this leader God would bring: “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, a virgin will be with child and bear a son, and she will call His name Immanuel.” (Isaiah 7:14); and “the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace … To establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore.” (Isaiah 9:6-7). God was going to save them from the power of the evil one, Satan, and from the wages of sin through this Promised One. This One did come but not as they presumed, even though the Scriptures said He would come through a virgin by a miraculous conception from God.

As the shepherds were going about their normal duties, on what seemed like any other night, the angels appeared to them proclaiming joy to the world. The shepherds were awake, watching, when the angel first appeared. Jesus came in the fullness of time, according to Galatians 4:4, so that we might become the children of God. God is still saying to us today to not be afraid but to stay awake, watch and pray. We must not become fearful or hopeless amid worldly turmoil but rather keep trusting in the Lord our God and wait patiently on Him, for He is in control. He is still revealing Himself supernaturally to people everywhere as they are searching for peace and security that only He can give.

Jesus the Messiah arrived right on time. His timing is always perfect – from the taking of the census in Bethlehem ordered by the Roman government, to the appearing of the angel to the shepherds, and the star to the wise men. It was not too soon or too late. Even Jesus’ death on the cross and His powerful resurrection to His ascension were right on time. We can rest assured that the timing of His second coming will also be right on God’s perfect divine time. Let us be prepared! Happy New Year!

Pastor Carol McLean

Jehovah Jireh Christian Ministries

Readers Comments (0)