Shelburne Wolves peewee rep team sitting in first place

January 10, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

With 20 regular season wins behind them, the Shelburne Wolves peewee rep team is currently in first place in their division.

The final standings will be determined when another team from Stayner plays out their final two games. They Stayner team could take the lead if they are successful in both games. to take the lead. Either way the Wolves have a had a great season and are getting ready for the playoffs.

The Wolves played their final regular season game on Thursday, January 3, when they hosted the Dundalk Storm a the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Wolves were off to a good start when Ben Moylan scored at just 21 seconds into the game.

That was followed up with another goal from Jared Marshall.

Seth McCallum got the first second period goal for the Shelburne team.

The Wolves were leading 4-0 when Aiden Alonso caught the puck off the face-off and deked around the Dundalk goalie to score.

Shelburne’s Noah Scherer made it a 5-0 game late in the period.

Ben Moylan got the hatrick for the game when he scored the final two Shelburne goals for a 7-0 win for the Wolves.

“It was a pretty good game. A little more passing would have been key but it was a goo game over all,” summed up Wolves right wing, Noah Scherer after the game.

The win puts the Wolves in first place.

“We’ve finished our regular season with 20 wins, two losses, and four ties,” said coach Paul Smith. “We’re the first place team, currently. Stayner has two more games to play so they have the opportunity to win both and finish the season ahead of us. If they tie or lose we will be tied for first. Our kids have had a great season. They work well as a team and they listen to what we ask of them in the dressing room and what we communicate on the bench about passing an cycling the puck. We do a lot of puck movement in practice. We focus on cycling and a lot of team oriented drills rather than individual. They’ve bought into what we are preaching. We told the kids no matter what happens they should be proud of themselves.”

The Wolves will now wait out the remaining schedule before heading into the playoffs.

Readers Comments (0)