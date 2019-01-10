Sports

Local curler wins provincial championship

January 10, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

After four days of competition, Shelburne’s Kaelyn Gregory and her team have emerged as Ontario U21 Junior Woman’s champions after competing in the provincial tournament held in Ajax, Ontario.

Kaelyn, and team members, Thea Coburn, Calissa Daly, Alice Holyoke, and coach, John Gregory, play on Team Coburn based at the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club.

During competition the team finished the round robin competition tied for third place.

After playing a tie breaker against a team from Kingston, they won over a team from Ottawa to advance to the finals.

They won the final over a team from Elmira to claim the title.

Kaelyn and her team will now advance to the New Holland National Championship in Prince Albert Saskatchewan on January 17, and vie for the Team Canada championship.

The winner of that competition will go on to the World Championship.

This will be the team’s second appearance at the national level.



         

