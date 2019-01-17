Shelburne Library News

January 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Coffee, Conversation and Books

We kicked-off the 2019 series of CC&B on January 16th in Grand Valley with local author, Emma Pink. As usual, the conversation was great, and the audience gained a lot of knowledge pertaining to mental health and how to change their attitudes toward mental health illness. Next month we will feature local author David Thwaites at Jelly Craft Bakery on Wednesday, February 20th! David will chat about his family research which lead to the authoring of They Were More Than Soldiers.

Teen Scene

With exams right around the corner YOUR Library will be hosting Study Hall Sessions on January 22nd (3:30-5pm), January 29th (3:30-5pm), and January 31st (3:30-7pm). You will have unlimited access to our wifi, as well as a quiet workplace to focus on your studies. Silence will be enforced to make sure it is a productive time for all! Good luck in the upcoming exam period.

Children’s Programs

All of the Children’s Programs have resumed now that the holiday break is over.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Bundle up your little one and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS To Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. We have many new books for our Story Times this January!

Our ‘Tween the Pages Book Club has just begun! Sign up is available now in the Children’s Library or by emailing children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

This is a bi-weekly group that will be held on Fridays after school for children ages 7-12. We will spend each week listening to our novel read-aloud, and then working on activities that expand on what has been read. Our books tasting is Friday, January 18th, and the next group meeting will be held on Friday, February 1st, 2019 from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

