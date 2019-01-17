Shelburne Polar Plunge executive sets new $15,000 goal

January 17, 2019

Written By MARNI WALSH

The second annual Polar Plunge organized by the Shelburne Police Service will take place on Feb. 18 at Shelbrrrfest. Last year’s plunge, in support of the Special Olympics, “raised over $19,000,” says Constable Jeff McLean, “shattering our $10,000 goal.”

“This year, we have challenged our community partners SDFD, Dufferin Paramedics, Town of Shelburne staff and Council, Dufferin Child and Family Services, and all schools to take the plunge,” say the Constable. “The enthusiasm of the community was extremely motivating in ensuring that this event became an annual event. The Town of Shelburne has, time and time again, been extremely receptive in supporting this great cause.” This year’s new goal is set at $15,000.

Constable McLean told the Free Press, that after a ten-year hiatus, “The Shelburne Police Service has been partnered with Special Olympics Ontario, by running the Shelburne Leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run since 2011. Since that time, Shelburne Police Service has raised over $95,000 for the Special Olympics with the Torch Run alone. By adding in the Polar Plunge, the grand total is just shy of $140,000 to date.”

Cst. Jeff McLean and Sgt. Paul Neumann of the Shelburne Police Service have both received the “Rising Flame” Award from the Law Enforcement Torch Run. This award is to recognize an individual who shows exceptional promise of leadership and continued contribution to the Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run. Next month, Cst. McLean is attending the 2019 Special Olympics Winter Games to represent the Shelburne Police Service in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, USA.

Constable McLean says, “The Special Olympics is the preferred charity of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, where the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Known honourably as “Guardians of the Flame,” law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Annually, almost 110,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.”

Registration for the event begins at 11:30 am on February 18th at Fiddle Park, when all plungers must check in. Following the Plunge, the Shelburne Police will hold a “Too Chicken to Plunge” raffle with tickets at $5.00 per “chicken,” says Cst. McLean. The prize for the highest fundraiser at every plunge is a Samsung Galaxy A 8” 32GB Tablet. Those who raise $100 receive Polar Plunge Socks, and those who raise $150 receive Polar Plunge Socks and a Polar Plunge T-Shirt. There are also prizes for the Best Individual Costume and the Best Team Costume. The Highest Fundraiser in the Province wins tickets to an upcoming Toronto Maple Leafs’ game.

The community is invited to join in the fun for a great cause on Family Day at Shelbrrrfest. The festival takes place at Fiddle Park in Shelburne from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Polar Plunge dives in at 1:30 p.m.

