Shelburne Muskies come up short during annual Fight Cancer Night

January 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies hosted the Durham Thundercats at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, January 10.

The evening also featured the Muskies’ annual Fight Cancer fundraising night with funds raised going to Cancer Care at the Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville.

The Muskies donned special pink jerseys for the game.

After playing a solid three periods the Muskies had to settle for a 6 – 3 loss to Durham at the end of the night leaving them with an 11-7 record and an eighth place in the 14 team League.

“We had a five game winning streak going at the end of the year,” said Muskies head coach Tyler Hogan. “It was little bit of the schedule and a little bit that everything came together at a good time. The boys started playing better and we started scoring in bunches and scoring more than we had earlier on in the season.”

The Muskies had two games were they received no penalties at all – a factor Hogan said means they are playing disciplined hockey.

“They’re playing very disciplined hockey,” Hogan said. “ I think it was a result of who were playing as well,” adding that the team’s biggest strength this year is “our speed for sure. We’re trending younger and faster. I think that’s one of our biggest assets. We’re aggressive on the forecheck. We’re very strong on the puck when we’re below the box. We have a solid seven D and we’re keeping shots to the outside and limiting opportunities, odd man rushes, and trying to limit high quality scoring chances.”

The Clinton Radars maintain first place in the League with 37 points, followed by the Ripley Wovles with 33, the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks with 27, and the Durham Thundercats with 37.

The Muskies will return to home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, January 19, when they will host the Clinton Radars.

The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

