‘Have a Heart’ 2019 to support Dufferin Child & Family Services

January 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Amber Swidersky, owner of Petals Flower Co. located in Melancthon Township, has partnered with Dufferin Child and Family Services for Petals’ annual “Have A Heart” fundraising campaign. The company was overwhelmed by the support for last year’s campaign when they sold over 200 shirts.

Amber Swidersky, a weekly vendor at the Shelburne Farmers’ Market, says she started the “Have A Heart” campaign as “a way to give back to the community” which has supported her small business. Each year Amber picks a charity, group, or service in the area and partners with them to raise funds and awareness for their organization.

Petals Flower Co. offers a “farm to table approach to floral arrangements creating unique, hand tied, and locally grown floral arrangements for any occasion.” The farmer-florist single-handedly plants, nurtures, cuts and creates beautiful floral arrangements with home-grown blooms of every colour, shape and size.

As is the tradition, the annual campaign runs through to Valentine’s Day. “Our hope is to reach as many people as we can and tell them about this wonderful organization, their charity and all the support and services they provide our community,” says the campaign manager Becky Cunnington.

Throughout the campaign, Ms Cunnington says, Petals will be selling “’Have A Heart’ t-shirts, hooded sweat shirts and canvas market bags.” She reports that this year’s “stunning flower filled heart was designed by local tattoo artist Missie Powers from Missie Ink.” The beautiful design is available on t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and Petals canvas market bag with all net proceeds donated to Dufferin Child and Family Services’ charity, Dufferin Children’s Fund.

Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) provides mental health, child protection and development support services for children, adults, and families in the community. “We here at Petals feel the work DCAFS does in our community is invaluable. They offer over 20 different programs which we will be highlighting during our campaign,” says Ms. Cunnington. To learn more visit: www.dcafs.on.ca.

All “Have a Heart” items are available to purchase at https://petals-flower-co.myshopify.com from Jan 16th until Valentine’s Day and will begin shipping out to customers Feb 8th. “By purchasing a shirt you’re not only making a monetary contribution to support Dufferin Children’s Fund,” says Becky Cunnington, “but you’re also raising awareness for Dufferin Child and Family Services and providing an opportunity to have a discussion about DCAFS and the need for the services they provide.”

Readers Comments (0)