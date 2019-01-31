Local school kids will have the chance to celebrate Multicultural Day

Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson and Althea Casamento met recently with Glenbrook Elementary Principal and Vice Principal, Tim Murray and Kay Martin, and Centre Dufferin District Highschool Vice Principal, Adam Rowden, as well as teachers Emily Darling and Heidi Van Der Wal to make plans that involve their students for Multicultural Day.

Ms. Casamento says, all were excited to have students participate in the May 4th celebrations. She will be working with Glenbrook students to create art pieces for the event. “I will also be working with the student groups at our high school on having them participate as well,” she says.

The former Shelburne Council candidate says it is important that the schools be involved, so the spring event can “spread a postive message to youth in the community” She says, “It helps them know more about themselves and also helps them to know each other better,” while at the same time creating “confidence in our younger generation.”

“We have also met with the local Kairos group, and Rev. Dr. Candice Bist of the Shelburne Primrose United Church Pastoral Charge – they are excite to participate this year,” she says. “We have had so much growth within the last few years and we are still growing.”

The Multicultural Day celebration in Shelburne was Ms. Casamento’s inspiration. “I thought showcasing our diversity and celebrating our differences would be an amazing way for our community to come together,” she told the Free Press.

One of her goals is to create new business opportunities to cater to the community’s cultural needs, while educating the younger generation on different cultures of the world. She says the event can help to break communication barriers, build a community people are be proud to be a part of, and open the door for future growth.”

At this point, Ms. Casamento says the event’s success is “all about getting the word out and having the community participate.” She says she is also looking for more sponsors for the event to make it “bigger and better.” She sends out thanks to Steve Bowles from Auto Centre Dufferin County for his support as a sponsor for the event once again.”

“Knowledge is power,” says Althea Casamento, “and it helps people feel included in this community.” It is my hope that this event continues as a yearly celebration of who we are as a community and that it develops into a Dufferin County celebration. Anyone wishing to sponsor the event or get involved as a volunteer, may contact the Councillor at altheacasamento@gmail.com.

