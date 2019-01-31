Shelburne Library News

January 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Coffee, Conversations & Books is starting up again with our first session at Jelly Café on Wednesday, February 20th featuring David Thwaites talking about his family’s military history and the book he has written about that involvement over the years.

Archivist on the Road is here again the last Tuesday of the month and we invite you to meet with Laura Camilleri from MOD and learn how she can help you research your ancestry or the provenance of objects you own. Her next scheduled presentation will be Tuesday, March 19th” 2 pm where we will learn about the Dufferin Boys and their adventures in the Klondike.

Teen Scene

Good luck to everyone who is entering the exam period! If you need a break or a quiet place to study, we’ve got you covered. Check out our schedule of events below!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, January 29th, 3:30-5pm- Study Hall, Thursday, January 31st, 3:30-7pm- Study Hall , Wednesday, February 6th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting, Tuesday, February 12th, 4:00-5:00pm- Games night

Children’s Programs

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Bundle up your little one and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS to Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. With the start of this fresh new year, we’ve found a load of fresh new books for our Story Times this January!

