Wolves Atom rep battle through playoff series with Wasaga Stars

The Shelburne Wolves Atom rep team is one point away from winning their OMHA playoff series against the Wasaga Beach Stars.

The two teams battled it out at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Sunday, January 27, during game four of their series.

The Wolves were leading the series 2 – 1 heading into the game and could clinch the series with a home ice win.

It has been a tough series with two of those games being won in overtime.

Sunday’s game saw the Stars take a 2-1 lead.

The opening Wolves goal came from Carter Stevenson.

Wolves forward, Cole Reed tied the game in the second period when he hit the back of the Stars net.

The Wasaga team scored to again lead the game by a single goal.

With time running out, Wolves forward, Harrison Foulger, scored with 2:37 remaining to force the game into overtime.

With neither team able to score in the OT period they had to settle for a tie.

In playoffs, teams get two points for a win and a single point for a tie with first team to reach six points taking the series.

With two wins and a tie, the Wolves now have five points and can take the series by winning one game or playing to a tie in the next game.

“I think we struggle at the start of the game and at the end we picked it up a little bit,” said coach Mike Scace. “That’s how we’ve played this series. All our games against these guys seemed to go the same way. We get off to a slow start and they tend to fight back late in the game. It’s been about as even of a series that I’ve ever been part of. Our guys have done relatively well. We’re beating some of the teams that we lost to at the start of the season. We’re playing a team right now that ranked better than us in the season and we’re fighting pretty hard.”

The Wolves will have their chance to win the series in the next game when they travel to Wasaga for game five on Saturday, February 2.

