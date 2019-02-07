Deputy Mayor Anderson pleased to see community embrace Black History Month

February 7, 2019

Written By MIKE BAKER

The month of February is recognized as Black History Month across North America and Shelburne Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson feels “proud” to see the annual observance recognized in the community.

Speaking to the Free Press this week, our deputy mayor paid homage to students at Centre Dufferin District High School, as well as staff at the local library for ensuring black history will once again be remembered in 2019.

“It’s incredibly encouraging to hear about all the initiatives, programs and events that are happening in town this year. The high school students have put together a full month-long program, while the library here has set up displays in both the main section and the children’s section,” Mr. Anderson said. “I’m working with the library here to ensure they continue to display black history that is not only relevant to black Canadians, but to all Canadians in general.”

When asked what Black History Month means to him, Mr. Anderson replied, “It gives me a sense of pride when I reflect on the accomplishments of those who paved the way before me. That’s what it’s about for me.”

Events planned at CDDHS throughout February include presentations, workshops and, perhaps, even a performance. Mr. Anderson noted the Town would be supporting the student-led initiative throughout the month.

At the library, staff will ensure the display marking Black History Month is prominent in each of its two sections. Jade Noble, Young Adult & Technical Services Librarian at the facility, noted the importance of honouring Black History Month.

“It’s important that we highlight the different cultures that make up our town. We choose books and stories that reflect all of the people in Shelburne,” Ms. Noble said. “It’s important that we do this. We need to make sure everyone is aware of Black History Month and what it stands for.”

She noted the display in the children’s section largely featured books on prominent world leaders and figureheads that kids may not necessarily have learned about yet. Those featured include Barack Obama and Viola Desmond.

Mr. Anderson, who, when he was selected to replace the late Tom Egan on Shelburne Council in July 2017, became the community’s first black councillor, said he was looking forward to engaging with the community over the course of the month.

“I’ll be working with various community partners, schools and just taking advantage of any opportunity – going into spaces and sharing my personal stories. It’s all about bringing awareness to the importance of the month,” Mr. Anderson said. “I’m hoping that, especially when it comes to youth, people are inspired by the various stories to go on and achieve similar heights, or even higher, in their lives.”

