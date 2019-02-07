Fun & Polar Plunge focus at Shelbrrrfest

February 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Monday, February 18th is scheduled as another fun at the Family Day events of Shelbrrrfest taking place at Fiddle Park between 11 am and 4pm.

The event is organized by the Shelburne Kinsmen, and club member Dan Sample says the group is “hoping for another great year for attendance.” Last year pproximately 1000 people attended the fun filled event.

The popular school snow-structure contest runs from 11 am to 2pm during Shelbrrrfest. Dan Sample says, “This year’s theme is the Polar Plunge” and the schools participating so far include Glenbrook Elementary, Hyland Heights and Centennial Hylands Public Schools.

The theme brings focus to the Polar Plunge hosted by the Shelburne Police Service. “This year, we have challenged our community partners SDFD, Dufferin Paramedics, Town of Shelburne staff and Council, Dufferin Child and Family Services, and all schools to take the plunge,” says Constable McLean. The fundraising goal for the 2019 Plunge is set at $15,000 in support of the Special Olympics, the preferred charity of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. Registration for the Polar Plunge begins at 11:30 am, when all plungers must check in.

Other events and attractions for the day include a display by the Shelburne Fire department; Good Dog Carting snow rides for $2 each with proceeds going towards the Dog Park; LP Stage Productions performing songs starting at noon; a firepit warming station; and the Kinettes serving up hamburgers, hotdogs and fries from the kitchen.

Of course the main attraction for outdoor family fun will be Snow Mountain and the man-made Tube Hill where “kids and adults can climb and slide till their hearts content,” says Dan Sample. “Special thanks to the Shelburne public works for spending hours setting this event up – from hauling snow to creating the hills for everyone to climb and slide on,” says Mr. Sample.

Shelbrrrfest sponsors this year include the Town of Shelburne, Crewson Insurance, Dufferin Mutual Insurance, Shepherd Osyany & King, and Stump Busters.The Kinsmen will be on hand to help direct cars for parking, and collecting donations as guests arrive to help fund this annual snow-filled event.

