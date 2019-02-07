General News

Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills declares Feb. 14 Cogenital Heart Defect awareness day

February 7, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Written By PETER RICHARDSON

February 14 has been declared Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day in Shelburne. 

In what has become an annual event, Mayor Wade Mills read the proclamation before the families of Penny Clarkson and Tyson Kottelenberg, both of whom are alive today because of awareness of this disease.

Both Tyson and Penny are, by all appearances, perfectly healthy active kids, yet both of them have undergone and will undergo numerous medical procedures to help treat their diease, including, open heart surgeries. 

Tyson’s mom, Melissa Kottelenberg started this awareness campaign, when Tyson was only a year old, in part because 1 in 100 babies have CHD and yet hardly anyone was aware of the disease. 

Through awareness, comes not only detection, but research and through research, hopefully, a cause and a cure. There are at least 18 possible types of heart defects and the range from relatively simple to extremely complex.

When Tyson was born, Melissa had already had three other sons, she was aware of what infant boys were like and something about Tyson alarmed her. Over the protestations of the staff, Melissa refused to leave the hospital until a pediatrician had seen her baby. The doctor took a quick look and immediately rushed down the hall, with the infant in hand, for immediate treatment. Thus began the life of ten-year old Tyson Kottelenberg. Today, you would never guess he had this condition.

For four-year-old Penny Clarkson, the story was slightly different. Born at home, to mom, Amanda Carter, Penny at first seemed fine. However, then she started to sleep, all the time and would not nurse for normal periods of time. She seemed to suffer shortness of breath and she was not at all active. Amanda took her to Headwaters Health Care Centre for a check-up and there she was told that Penny had symptoms of CHD. The diagnosis was confirmed at Sick Kids. Although not through with treatments, they will follow her, her entire life, Penny is a happy active four-year-old today and her mother is active in promoting awareness of the disease to everyone she can.

This Valentine’s Day, take a moment to remember these two exceptional kids and the hundreds of others like them, who are alive and well today because someone became aware, of the symptoms of CHD and had them tested and treated.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Deputy Mayor Anderson pleased to see community embrace Black History Month

Written By MIKE BAKER The month of February is recognized as Black History Month across North America and Shelburne Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson feels “proud” ...

Juno Beach partners with Dufferin initiative to commemorate D-Day landings

Written By MARNI WALSH The heritage education organization “Defining Moments Canada,” which rose from the Dufferin Digital History Project envisioned by Neil Orford and Blake ...

Feral Cat Rescue making progress at new Melancthon location

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART It’s been quite a journey for Feral Cat Rescue founder, Sharon Morden, since getting approval to move her operation to a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support