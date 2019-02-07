Shelburne Library News, local author coming to town

February 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Coffee, Conversations & Books featuring David Thwaites!

We are just a couple of weeks away from hosting local author, David Thwaites @ Jelly Craft Bakery on Wednesday, February 20th @ 7pm. David’s book, They Were More Than Soldiers brings together his research on military history and his family tree. You can register for this free event by emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca

Teen Programs

Now that exams are finally over, it’s time to relax a bit and YOUR Library has the events to help you do so. The White Pine book club is for students in grades 9-12 and encourages participants to read 5 excellent Canadian novels by April 2019. After that, Teens who have read 5 or more of the 10 contenders will be invited to vote on their favourite at our invite-only finale party! Our TAB is also hard at work planning an extra intriguing event for March Break, so stay tuned for those details!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, February 12th, 4:00-5:00pm- Games night

Tuesday, February 26th, 4:00-5:00pm- White Pine Book Club Launch (grades 9-12)

Children’s Programs:

Congratulations to George Curry for completing the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program! Everyone at the library is so proud of you George!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Bundle up your little one and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. This is a group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS To Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment. Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of February we will be talking about how we take care of each other, Valentine’s Day, and our families.

Our ‘Tween the Pages book club has voted and our winning novel for our read-aloud is “The City of Ember” by Jeanne DuPrau. If your child would like to be a part of this group, they are welcome to drop in during any session. This is a bi-weekly group held on Fridays after school for children ages 7-12. We will spend each week listening to our novel read-aloud, and then work on activities that expand on what has been read. Our next group meeting will be held on Friday, February 15th, 2019 from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

Our next Sleepy Story Time will be on Thursday, February 28th, from 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm. Come in your pajamas, snuggle up, and listen to stories in the Children’s Library before bed.

New Books:

Fiction

– Solace Island by Meg Tilly

– Alaskan holiday by Debbie Macomber

– The travelling cat chronicles by Hiro

Arikawa

– A thin dark line by Tami Hoag

– Forever and a day by Anthony Horowitz

– The glass ocean by Beatriz Williams

– The western wind by Samantha Harvey

– Master of his fate by Barbara Taylor

Bradford

– The lighthouse keeper’s daughter by

Hazel Gaynor

– The next person you meet in Heaven by

Mitch Albom

– Though the heavens fall by Anne Emery

– Summer at the Garden Cafe by Felicity

Hayes-McCoy

– Walking shadows by Faye Kellerman

– Melmoth by Sarah Perry

– The Christmas remedy by Cindy

Woodsmall

– The house of shadows by Kate Williams

– Once upon a river by Diane Setterfield

Readers Comments (0)