Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

Student: Bailey Vander Veen

Placement: Orangeville OSPCA

This week Bailey Vander Veen from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how The Orangeville OSPCA is contributing to their and our community’s future.

The OSPCA (Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is an organization that is dedicated to providing proper shelter and care to animals in danger. They will take in animals from the wild, or from a previous home. They even have officers in charge of protecting animals such as raccoons, skunks, etc. The shelter ensures that all animals under their care get any treatment that they might need, and then helps them find a loving home to stay in.

My job description as an Animal Caretaker includes being in charge of daily stripping down the cages or rooms of the cats, and spraying them down with disinfectant. I also make sure they get fresh towels, food and water. Beyond cleaning, daily social interaction with the cats is vital to their well-being. I am also responsible for ensuring the rats are fed and have clean cages every day. Just like the cats, rats require social interaction so they can stay accustomed to what it is like to be handled by a human. Rabbits need clean sheets and litter pans as well each day. Doing dishes and laundry is also a major part of my role at the SPCA. If these tasks are not being done constantly, then there will be no supplies for taking care of the animals. Every caretaker must wear gloves when cleaning, as the bacteria coming from litter or sick animals is very easy to spread.

After volunteering/working at the SPCA, possible future career options I have encountered could include Veterinary Technician, Veterinarian, Zookeeper, and Pet Groomer.

The Orangeville SPCA covers more than just Orangeville. People bring in animals from Shelburne, East Garafraxa, Alliston, and even farther away. Anyone from Shelburne can give their pets up with the confidence of knowing that they will be getting the best care possible at the SPCA until they can find a new family. Shelburne residents are frequent visitors to the shelter looking to adopt animals as well. Feel free to visit Paws and Claws Thrift Store, located both in Shelburne and Orangeville, where your purchases of gently used clothing, books, jewelry, small appliances, knick-knacks, collectables and small furniture items help care for abandoned and surrendered animals. Visit the OSPCA website http://orangeville.ontariospca.ca for more information.

