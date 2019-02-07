Shelburne Wolves Bantam LL2 team start playoff series with tie

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a high scoring game, but neither team could break the tie for a win during Bantam LL playoff action at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Shelburne Wolves Bantam LL2 team hosted the Penetang Flames on Saturday, February 2, in a highly charged game that saw a lot of end to end action. The two teams did not meet during the regular season so they had to feel each other out on the ice as the game went on.

By the time the third period was half over the Flames were leading 7-6. The Wolves responded and manged to tie the game at seven, but that was it for the game and no one could score to get the edge.

Both teams had to settle for one point for the tie before moving on to take on their next opponent the round-robin style of playoffs.

“It was little rough at times but it was a good game for both teams,” said Wolves centre, Trent Wallace, after the game. “We get each other pumped up during the game and make sure we kept hustling. We were passing well and shooting pretty good. On defence we’ve got some stuff to work on. We’ve got to get back and help the goalie out, but we did pretty good.”

With such a tight scoring game, the Wolves played hard and had to match the Flames on the ice.

“It was a good battle, I think we could have won,” said Wolves winger, Ella Cruikshank, “There was lots of chances. On defence, they like to pinch a lot – that usually works.”

The Wolves Bantam team will be back on home ice at the CDRC on Friday, February 15, when they will host the Wasaga Beach Stars.

Game time is 8:05 p.m.

