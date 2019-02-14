Happy Valentines Day from staff at the Shelburne Library

February 14, 2019 · 0 Comments

Please note: In case of inclement weather when buses are cancelled, the library may be open but library programs will be cancelled. Watch our social media for details.

Archivist on the Road is here again the third Tuesday of the month and we invite you to meet with Laura Camilleri from the MOD and learn how she can help you research your ancestry or the provenance of objects you own. Her next scheduled presentation will be Tuesday, March 19th at 2 pm where we will learn about the Dufferin Boys and their adventures in the Klondike.

TEEN SCENE:

With all of this blustery weather, Teens should drop by and check out all of the new books, graphic novels, & DVDs available to keep them entertained indoors. I’ve recently listened to Courtney Summer’s Sadie, and if I could use the fire emoticon here, I would. It was absolutely thrilling, so keep watching our catalogue for the print copy and place your holds when you can! If you’re an avid listener like me, I’d highly recommend putting a hold on the eAudio copy on Libby! To that end, we have all of the Forest of Reading’s White Pine books available for those who are looking to participate in the WP Reading Club; this is a selection of 10 excellent, Canadian novels from diverse perspectives.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, February 19th, 4-5pm- TAB Meeting. Tuesday, February 26th, 4-5pm- White Pine Launch. Tuesday, March 5th, 4-5pm- TAB Meeting. March Break- Details to be released soon!

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Bundle up your little one and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS to Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading in a calm environment.

Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. Watch our team LEGO structure grow as members complete challenges and add a block to our team build every week. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. With the start of this fresh new year, we’ve found a load of fresh new books for our Story Times this January!

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– Marilla of Green Gables by Sarah McCoy

– His promise by Shelley Shepard Gray

– A scandal in scarlet by Vicki Delany

– Kingdom of the blind by Louise Penny

– Glitter bomb by Laura Childs

– The hour of the fox by Kurt Palka

– Sirens by Joseph Knox

– So much life left over by Louis de Bernieres

– Desperate measures by Stuart Woods

