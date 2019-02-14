Local officer leads Shelburne Police to provincial fundraising award

February 14, 2019 · 0 Comments

A couple years ago Constable Jeff McLean of the Shelburne Police Service took over the lead role organizing the local Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. McLean took on this role eagerly and built the local fundraiser into a huge year-round and highly successful event.

On January 31, 2019, Constable Jeff McLean attended the 2019 Special Olympics Ontario Winter Games in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. He participated in the torch run there which crossed the International Bridge at minus 40 degree Celsius wind chill temperatures!

During this event, the Special Olympics held their annual workshop and awards ceremony, where the Shelburne Police Service received the award for the Highest Gross Revenue Increase in Ontario. In 2017, the Shelburne Police Service raised just shy of $20,000 for Special Olympics Ontario through the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In 2018, that the total raised $32,500 for the Special Olympics, through the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the First Annual Polar Plunge. The funds raised showed an increase of 40%, which was the highest percentage increase in the province of Ontario. The Shelburne Police Service would like to thank all who participated, volunteered, donated and sponsored these events.

Constable McLean accepted the award on behalf of the service, and emphasized “the community support for the Special Olympics has been phenomenal year after year.” In the photo PC McLean is seen receiving the award from (L-R): Sgt. Mark McGugan of London Police, Special Olympian Harvey Archangeletti, and Chief Andrew Fletcher of South Simcoe Police.

Further, Constable McLean recently took on the role of regional co-ordinator for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. This volunteer position is responsible for helping co-ordinate and assists numerous agencies in their local events. The area spans from Waterloo and Guelph, to Grey, Dufferin, and Owen Sound areas.

“Thank-you Constable McLean for your selfless dedication and enthusiasm to this worthy cause”, states Sgt Neumann of the Shelburne Police Service, “your hard work over the past few years was integral to bringing this award home to the Shelburne community.”

The Second Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics presented by the Shelburne Police Service is being held during Shelbrrr Fest 2019, on February 18, 2019 at the Fiddle Park. Registration starts at 11:30am and plunging begins at 1:30pm.

This year, the Shelburne Police Service has added a “Too Chicken to Plunge” raffle; where prizes will be given away if the chicken you purchase is pulled from the pool.

On the day of the Polar Plunge, Domino’s Shelburne will also be hosting a fundraiser for the cause, where they will offer a deal and donate 50 percent of the day’s revenue to the Polar Plunge.

Fraud prevention tips

Criminals involved in frauds are often called “fraud artists” because they are usually talented at manipulating the victim into believing they are dealing with a legitimate sales or service company, charity, government branch, banking institution, insurance company, or individual in need.

Shelburne police continue to receive reports of frauds of all types. Some of the frauds are local and in person, however, many take place over the phone, through email, and/or social media. These frauds often stem from outside Canada.

Tips to help prevent becoming a victim of fraud:

• Remember the saying “If it’s too good to be true – it probably is”

• Question the validity of any requests for money or personal information from anyone you didn’t initiate contact with yourself

• Take the time to verify a company, charity, or a certain person, product, or service is legitimate by seeking out a telephone number through Canada 411 or the yellow pages and calling it, rather than trusting all the information you are being provided

• If you aren’t sure, just hang-up or say no and end the communication.

• Fraud artists often use common company or charity names to sound legitimate. Verify that the person you are talking to is an employee of that institution.

• Canada Revenue Agency will NEVER notify you by email of money owed.

• Canada Revenue Agency will NEVER send police to arrest you if you don’t immediately transfer money to pay taxes owed.

• Legitimate banks, credit card companies, and private investigators will never ask you to assist in an investigation and withdraw or transfer money.

• Never transfer or wire money to anyone you don’t know personally, or you haven’t verified 100%

• Never provide your social insurance number, credit card number, bank card number, or any other personal information over the phone, through email, or social media unless you have taken steps to 100% verify it is legitimate

• Contact police to verify any information prior to providing personal details or transferring money. “We would be happy to verify information for you. We would rather do some checks for you and find out that it is legitimate, than end up taking a report from you as a victim of fraud”, states Constable Roach.

• Don’t use the links provided in an email that appears to be from a known company or institution. Go to the official website and begin your communication from there.

If you believe you have been contacted by a fraud artist, or received email or regular mail that is a fraudulent attempt, you can report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

If you have become a victim of a fraud (money lost) or of identity theft, report it your bank and to the police immediately.

For more information on the different types of frauds and for more prevention tips, check the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

Readers Comments (0)