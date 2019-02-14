Shelburne Wolves Peewee embroiled in OMHA playoff battle

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves Peewee AE team have entered the OMHA playoffs in a series against the Duro Dukes who hail from a small town east of Peterborough.

The Duke were in town on Saturday, February 9, for game one of the series at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie at the end of the second period with both squads putting out a solid effort in an attempt get the edge in the game.

Shelburne’s Ethan Gardner got the opening Wolves goal in the game.

The Wolves put out a huge third period effort with Logan Peters getting the tie breaker to put the Shelburne team in the lead.

It was again a tie game when Duro scored on a breakaway with 2:17 left on the clock.

A final goal from the Duro team with just 47 seconds left on the clock ended the game with a 3-2 loss for the Wolves.

The series will continue this week with the Wolves travelling to Duro for two games in the best-of-five matchup.

“I thought we could have done a little better – it wasn’t out ‘A’ game,” said Wolves defenceman, Lukas Bennington after the game. “I think every goal we get gives us motivation to work a little harder.”

Coach Rob Fetterly said the team played a good game but just couldn’t hit the back of the Duro net.

“There was only one shot by each team in the first period. They out-shot us in the second then we took them on in the third. We played a solid game, we just didn’t the bounces near the end. They capitalized on a couple of powerplays. Our goal tending was strong. Our two man forecheck was good, our defence was solid. We ran into trouble with our penalty kill. The other team only had one penalty. We’ll be going up there tomorrow, then we’re going to Oshawa for a tournament then back there for our second game on Saturday.”

If the series is still alive, the Wolves will host the Dukes at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, February 23, for game four of the series.

That game is slated for 12:20 p.m.

