Muskies take lead in semi-final series with Elora Rockets

February 14, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Muskies pulled off a win in game one of their A Championshp semi-final series against the Elora Rocks on Saturday (Feb. 9) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The game went as expected when you’ve got evenly matched teams in a playoff situation.

Elora opened the scoring on a powerplay.

Shelburne’s Josh Sguigna scored the first Muskies goal in the second period on a shot to the top corner of the Elora net.

Elora was again back in the lead after picking up a rebound in front of the Shelburne goal.

The Muskies responded with Luke Richardson picking up a rebound of his own to score.

The Muskies took the lead in the third period when Chris Greer scored to make it a 3 – 2 game.

It was tied up when Elora’s Corey Flemington fired a shot from just inside the centre line with a man short an somehow made it to the back of the Shelburne net.

The third period ended in a 3 – 3 tie and the teams returned for an overtime period to decide the winner.

The Muskies had to kill off a penalty in the first two minutes of OT. Goalie Eddie Davey made a good effort between the pipes with several key saves to keep the game locked at three.

The game ended with Kris Dobinson banging in a rebound after a shot from Jeff Noseworthy just under four minutes into the overtime period.

The series will continue this weekend with the Muskies travelling to Elora on Friday, February 15.

They return to home ice in Shelburne the following night, Saturday, February, 16, for game three of the series with an 8:00 p.m. start.

In the other semi-final series, the Milverton 4-Wheel Drives won their opening game against Tillsonburg in their best-of-seven series.

