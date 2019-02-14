Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep enjoying impressive playoff run

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team continue to storm through the season winning their playoff series against the Highland Storm in three games.

The Bantams had a solid regular season not only finishing in first place in the Georgian Bay Group B division, they finished first over all.

With 35 points, the squad was ahead of the Penetang Flames of the Group A division by two points at the end of the regular season.

The Wolves finished with a 17-2-1 record for the regular season recording 93 goals scored while allowing on 40 against. That’s an average of 4.6 goals scored in each game.

Entering the OMHA playdowns, there is a field of 14 teams listed in the Bantam CC pool.

The Wolves met up with the Highland Storm in the quarter-final.

Game one of the series got underway in Shelburne on January 26, with the Wolves taking the lead after winning 7 – 2.

Game two of the series was on Highland home ice. Again the Wolves came out on top with a 4 – 0 shut-out.

The series returned to Shelburne for game three on Saturday, February 9.

It was a close battle this time but the Shelburne team pulled off a 3 – 2 win to take the best of five series.

The Wolves will now have to wait out the quarter-final between Campbellford and Frontenac to see who they will play in the semi-final round.

Campbellford is currently leading that series after one game.

