Dufferin County budget includes 1.9 percent tax hike for 2019

February 21, 2019

Written By MIKE BAKER

Dufferin County’s council tried their best to show residents the love on Valentine’s Day.

County council whittled a proposed 6.9 per cent tax levy increase down to a 3.8 per cent tax jump Feb. 14 during debate about the 2019 operational and capital budget. When the increase after growth this year is factored in, the impact on taxpayers will be a 1.9 per cent increase.

Politicians gave the go-ahead for a $38.5-million purse for the year. That’s $1.4-million more than the 2018 spending plan for a 3.8 per cent rise over last year.

“The increase for the next coming year will be 1.9 per cent after you factor in growth,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White, the mayor of Melancthon.

He said taxpayers will be tapped for an extra $7.07 for every $100,000 assessed value of their property. That basically means $1,584 on the county’s end of the tax bill to owners of properties assessed at $400,000, which is the county’s average. That’s an increase just under $30 over 2018.

The county’s Treasury squeezed $235,000 in savings from employee benefits and legal costs. They typically come under budget each year.

The county took an unavoidable $800,000 hit by way of reconstruction work required for the courthouse chimney.

