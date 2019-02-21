March break programs coming up at Shelburne Library

February 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

March Break Programs are coming up!!

Tickets are now available

We will be selling tickets for our March Break Events at the CDRC on Saturday, February 23rd. Make sure to stop by and pick up your tickets, as each year these events sell out very quickly.

A reminder that our next Sleepy Story Time will be held on Thursday, February 28th, from 6:15 pm – 7:00 pm. Come in your pajamas, snuggle up, and listen to stories in the Children’s Library before bed.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.=

Archivist on the Road is here again the third Tuesday of the month and we invite you to meet with Laura Camilleri from the MOD and learn how she can help you research your ancestry or the provenance of objects you own. Her next scheduled presentation will be Tuesday, March 19th at 2 pm where we will learn about the Dufferin Boys and their adventures in the Klondike.

TEEN SCENE:

Calling all Teens in grades 9-12! We are just a few days away from launching the most exciting book club of the year—the White Pine Reading Club! This club is exclusively for Teens in high school, and challenges them to read 5/10 Canadian books from a variety of genres. Don’t like fantasy? No problem, YOU get to choose which of the five titles you read! Once you’ve read 5/10 books, you’ll be invited to the invite-only vote party in April!

Our TAB is in the midst of planning a murder mystery tea party over the March Break, so stay tuned for those details. Registration will be required, so act fast once the date is announced!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, February 26th, 4:00-5:00pm- White Pine launch party (grades 9+). Tuesday, March 5th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting. March Break- Murder Mystery Tea Party- Details TBD

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Bundle up your little one and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

PAWS to Read: Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mac-the-therapy-dog is available for 15 minute appointments with children who would like to practice their reading. Please book an appointment by calling the library at 519-925-2168.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. Several Snap Circuit kits are also available to explore while visiting LEGO Club. We have started incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. With the start of this new year, we’ve found a load of fresh new books for our Story Times this January!

Our `Tween the Pages book club is enjoying listening to our pick, The City of Ember. If your child would like to be part of this group have them drop in on Fridays after school on a bi-weekly basis. We will spend each week listening to our novel read aloud and then work on activities that expand what we have been reading. Our next group meets on Friday, March 1st from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

