CDDHS Royals senior basketball team going to District final

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior basketball team are going to the District 4 championship after wining their semi-final game over Erin District High School in the gym at CDDHS on Friday, February 15.

The Royals jumped out to an early lead in the game and by the time the third quarter was over they were ahead 80-12.

With a full crowd of students and fans cheering them on the Royals kept hitting the hoops with a lot accuracy to finish the game with a 102 points on the scoreboard. The final was 102 – 17.

“It’s kind of hard to give a full effort when you’re dominating a game like that, but of course our team has always give a one hundred per cent effort every time,” Said Royals player, Matthew Surujbali, after the win. “We push each other and we push ourselves. That’s just the way we are.”

The squad dominated the game from the start having little trouble making it to the inside to take the shot.

“Our focus in practice was on the transition, moving the ball well, and making sure we had good ball movement, and we executed,” Matthew said. “That was our main focus going into this game – not to play down to anyone’s level but to play the best basketball we know how to play. We always have to bring our ‘A’ game. Our main focus going into the championship will to be to move the ball, have good transitions, and stay focused.”

The Royals will be up against Wellington Heights Secondary School from Mount Forest in the final game.

The Mount Forest team had a decent season finishing third in the District standings with a 4 – 4 record.

The championship game was slated for Tuesday, February 19, at Centre Dufferin with results not available at press time.

The District 4 champions will go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

