CDDHS Royals Junior team set for District title game with Erin

February 21, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

After a stellar regular season the saw them go undefeated in ten games, the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boys basketball team will be heading to the District 4 championship.

The Royals finished first in the District standings with a 10 – 0 record and 20 points.

Over the season the Royals score 513 points while allowing only 231 against.

For the semi-final match-up the Royals hosted Wellington Heights Secondary School from Mount Forest on Friday, February 15, in the gym at CDDHS.

The Wellington Heights team came to the semi-final as a fourth place team with a 3 – 7 record.

The game was a runaway with the Royals leaving the court with a 92 – 20 win to earn their spot in the final.

The Royals will go up against Erin District High School in the championship game.

Erin pulled off a big win on February 15, when they upset the second seed Westside Secondary School Thunder in Orangeville during their semi-final game.

Orangeville was the favourite in that game having beat Erin twice in the regular season – once by 26 points and in the second game by 21 points.

However, Erin stepped up when it mattered to earn their spot in the championship.

The District 4 championship was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 19, with results not available at press time.

The District 4 champion team will continue on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.



         

